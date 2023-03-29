GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well, Edesia food and wine expo has you covered!

This two-part event starts on Saturday and goes into Sunday afternoon with vendors that have beer, wine, and food. All the proceeds goes toward Marillac Health for their resources. A spokesperson for Marillac Health says, “this fundraiser goes into our general fund and as everybody knows we provide medical, dental, and healthcare throughout the community.”

This years theme is Bonjour’s Spring. We would love to see your photos. You can submit your pictures on our website or through our app.

