Delta Hospital is running out of money

Rural hospitals across Colorado are under a lot of financial pressure, with small, rural hospitals like Delta's being hit the hardest.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta Health Memorial Hospital is struggling to keep its finances above water.

The hospital is having a difficult time maintaining enough of a cash flow to stay upright, much like many other rural hospitals in Colorado.

The chief financial officer resigned on March 13, as reported by the Denver Post. His resignation comes amid low cash funds.

Delta Health’s board president says that they will at least be able to pay staff for the upcoming pay period.

According to the Post’s report, the Board of Directors was not aware of just how critically low on cash funds the hospital is.

According to the Colorado Hospital Association, hospitals everywhere in the state are under pressure from increasing expenses which are rapidly outpacing revenue.

Several other rural hospitals across Colorado are in similar situations, like the St. Vincent hospital in Leadville, Colo.

The Colorado Hospital Association said more than half of the hospitals in the state are unable to make ends meet, with smaller and rural hospitals particularly strained.

