Colorado Mesa University creates safe space for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the threat of gun violence and sexual assault on college campuses Colorado Mesa University has procedures in place to help students to the best of its’ ability.

Annually the university releases a Clery Report. This goes over offenses that involve students on and off campuses such as sexual assault, weapons, drug, and alcohol violations.

Stephanie Rubinstein, the Title IX coordinator, said the report is a tool to show what exactly it is students are reporting. Title IX exists so students can be protected.

“It’s [Title IX] the law that provides services and make sure that these issues are being addressed, as opposed to Clery, which is just really the reporting Park process.” Rubinstein said.

The Title IX office at CMU has created a series of programs called ‘Real Talk’. It deals with sexuality, gender, and issues related to consent. It also aids students in recognizing red flags and seeking healthy relationships.

Rubinstein said everyone is accountable on campus, everyone has a responsibility to speak up and say something if they see something.

“In terms of the faculty and staff here on campus, everyone is considered a mandatory reporter. If they see something they have to report it.” Rubinstein said.

Students can make reports from their phone through the CMU app as well.

For students who may be struggling from being put in an uncomfortable scenario to students who may be thinking about violence, Rubinstein said CMU is here to help.

“The issue is really keeping our eyes open, making sure that we have relationships with our students,” Rubinstein said. “We know who they are, we’re able to talk with them keep open doors, to make sure that there is that discussion of if someone feels unsafe, or if someone feels like that, that violence is an answer, how can we help to make sure that that’s not what the result is”

Rubinstein said there are also counseling services in place to help students who may be struggling and are looking for help.

Overall Rubinstein to stop something is to say something.

