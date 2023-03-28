Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police say the suspected mother of a baby who was found in a field near a Wisconsin trailer park has been arrested as part of the investigation into the infant’s death, WMTV reports.

Police revealed the arrest of the 39-year-old woman Monday. She was booked Friday on counts of concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to the police department. The statement noted the allegations have been handed over to the district attorney’s office and more charges are possible.

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.

The police department previously reported the child was found March 4 near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park in Whitewater.

The infant was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, investigators said. They believe the child had been in the field for less than two days prior to being discovered.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Report of domestic dispute results in stand off with GJPD
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Expansion of red flag laws
Skies will continue to clear out some as we head into the afternoon.
Clearing today, then seasonable temperatures briefly return
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting

Latest News

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Official: 39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US
Severe weather is causing destruction.
More storms on tap for California as South deals with damage
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. An...
US opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose