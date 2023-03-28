Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. ...
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CEO Elon Musk says that soon, only paid subscribers will show up in the “For You” feed.

Starting April 15, the tab you see when you first sign in will only recommend accounts that pay for premium Twitter service.

Also, non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Musk said the change was to fight bot accounts, but he has also been pushing people to pay $84 a year for Twitter.

Last week, Musk announced that the free blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts given to celebrities, public officials, journalists and notable organizations was going away on April 1.

Users who want to keep it will soon have to pay for the premium Twitter service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Report of domestic dispute results in stand off with GJPD
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Expansion of red flag laws
Our new week started cold, but we'll warm as our next weather maker approaches.
Bitter cold relaxes as rain approaches
Skies will continue to clear out some as we head into the afternoon.
Clearing today, then seasonable temperatures briefly return
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting

Latest News

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack
The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at...
Greece: 2 held in alleged plot to attack Jewish restaurant
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders
The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop