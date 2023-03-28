Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Law enforcement in Grand Junction responded to a report Monday alleging that a woman was threatened by 27-year-old Domenique Digregorio.

After finding Digregorio in his vehicle, police say he took off down the wrong side of the roadway. Police say they then lost track of him, and two police cars were heavily damaged during the pursuit.

Authorities later found Digregorio again around 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of David Street at the Linden Pointe apartments, where he had allegedly barricaded himself.

Law enforcement in body armor and combat gear gather outside the apartment 27-year-old Domenique Digregorio allegedly barricaded himself in. (Grand Junction Police Department)

Digregorio allegedly refused to cooperate with police and has been charged with the following:

Menacing

Vehicular eluding

Stalking

Criminal mischief

Obstructing a police officer

Resisting arrest

Harassment

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Speeding

Driving the wrong direction on a roadway

Failed to stop for a red light

Domestic violence

Several reports of loud bangs from neighbors were posted to social media. Police advised residents in the area to shelter in place.

Officers from the GJPD and deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

