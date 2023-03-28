Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street

By (Bernie Lange) and (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Law enforcement in Grand Junction responded to a report Monday alleging that a woman was threatened by 27-year-old Domenique Digregorio.

After finding Digregorio in his vehicle, police say he took off down the wrong side of the roadway. Police say they then lost track of him, and two police cars were heavily damaged during the pursuit.

Authorities later found Digregorio again around 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of David Street at the Linden Pointe apartments, where he had allegedly barricaded himself.

Law enforcement in body armor and combat gear gather outside the apartment 27-year-old Domenique Digregorio allegedly barricaded himself in.(Grand Junction Police Department)

Digregorio allegedly refused to cooperate with police and has been charged with the following:

  • Menacing
  • Vehicular eluding
  • Stalking
  • Criminal mischief
  • Obstructing a police officer
  • Resisting arrest
  • Harassment
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Reckless driving
  • Speeding
  • Driving the wrong direction on a roadway
  • Failed to stop for a red light
  • Domestic violence

Several reports of loud bangs from neighbors were posted to social media. Police advised residents in the area to shelter in place.

Officers from the GJPD and deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

