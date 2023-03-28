Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Kida!

Kida is an 8-year-old female Great Pyrenees mix who was found lost in Mack in February.

She had a very large neck wound when she went to Mesa County Animal Services and became a Grand Rivers Humane Society doggie. She went to the vet, was vaccinated and her large neck wound was extensively cleaned up and she received 17 stitches.

Kida is sweetest 100lb teddy bear you have ever met. She loves adults, loves kids and does well with foster’s cats and dogs.

She enjoys “patrolling” her foster’s back yard with secure 6′ fencing.

Kida’s working days are over - she is now a retired Great Pyrenees Livestock Guardian Dog.

She is extremely affectionate, smart, calm, walks well on leash, is crate trained and housebroken.

She will be adoptable as soon as her neck wound heals and she is medically cleared by the vet.

If you’re interested you can contact the Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-644-0575.

As always, if you cannot adopt, you can foster.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.