Expansion of red flag laws

Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is illuminated in red light to remember the more than 1,000 people in the state who have died from the new coronavirus, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. Buildings across the state were lighted red to coincide with a moment of silence at 7 p.m. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Since 2019 Colorado has implemented extreme risk protection orders to try to minimize gun related tragedies, be it self-inflicted or towards the general public.

An extreme risk protection order, or ERPO, allows family, household members, and law enforcement officers to file a petition for a court to temporarily confiscate firearms.

Democratic Representative Mike Weissman from Aurora is sponsoring this bill with Jennifer Bacon from Denver.

“it’s very important to note, filing a petition doesn’t mean that somebody surrenders their firearms, that’s just the start of the process, you go to court, you have to meet the requirements of the law, a judge has to agree that the standard has been met under the law, and then only that is an order issued.” Said Representative Weissman.

Out of the 380 reported petitions since 2020, over 200 cases were found to be a threat to others based on online remarks.

120 were at risk of harming themselves.

While those laws were in place, five people were shot killed at Club-Q in Colorado Springs and more injured.

10 people died at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.

The Club-Q shooter evaded red flag laws after threatening his mother in 2021.

Something people are still questioning.

In an attempt stop mass shootings before they happen, more people are now allowed to file petitions.

“Educators, and mental health professionals and healthcare professionals and we’ve spoken in detail with all of those folks and all those professions,” says Weissman, “They’re going to be added to the list in the law of who is allowed to file a petition.”

The petitioner will present their evidence to a judge.

Then that judge will determine whether a person holds a threat to themselves or the public.

If you are determined to be a threat, firearms will be confiscated.

Weissman says it’s important to know, “This is not criminal. If an ERPO petition is granted, you haven’t committed a crime”

Lawmakers say it is not a punishment, rather a precaution.

According to the associated press, Colorado used red flag laws statistically at one of the lowest rates.

“We’re actually kind of in the bottom third of states in terms of frequency, you can look at Florida, which is politically kind of a purple state, they use ERPO, 10 times more than we do.” Said Weissman.

Research says for every ten to twenty petitions filed, one suicide can be averted.

Follow this link to read the bill.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary’s opposes bill that would place a limit on facility fees.
St. Mary’s opposes bill aiming to limit facility fees
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast March 25, 2023
Mountain snow continues as valleys remain mostly dry
Two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.
State senators working to propose ban on ghost guns
Skies will continue to clear out some as we head into the afternoon.
Clearing today, then seasonable temperatures briefly return

Latest News

Riley Judd, a student at the University of Denver and a legislative intern, gives testimony...
Surge in eating disorders spurs state legislative action
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting
FILE - Phillip Washington, the nominee to become administrator of the Federal Aviation...
Biden’s pick to lead FAA withdraws amid shaky Senate support
Late Spring could delay summer peach harvest
Late spring could delay summer peach harvest