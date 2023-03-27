Sunshine to return to valleys as mountain snow wraps up tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our next 24 hours:

The next round of snowfall has returned to the mountains, and throughout the remainder of our Sunday, this will become scattered across the Western Slope. In the valleys, cloud cover will hang around and stay under overcast skies. Low temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose will fall in the lower twenties and upper teens.

Throughout the overnight hours, snowfall will increase, and we can see high snowfall rates, resulting in messy travel commutes for Monday morning. Snowfall will continue for the mountains throughout the day on Monday before wrapping up Monday night. Most snowfall totals will sit around one to two inches or two to four. Higher localized amounts are likely.

Upcoming Week:

While the mountains will see snowfall throughout the day on Monday, the valleys will remain relatively dry, and the sunshine returning and sit under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose on Monday will stay in the lower forties and upper thirties.

On Tuesday, temperatures will jump into the lower fifties, and our valleys will feel the warmer temperatures. Sunshine will continue to hang around before cloud cover increases again by Wednesday. By this day, Grand Junction and Montrose’s temperatures hover in the mid to upper fifties. Unfortunately, that will be ahead of a temperature drop and the next rain and snowmaker to arrive the following day.

Our Next Weather Maker:

The next round of rain and snowfall will arrive by Thursday. Timing on this arrival will be around the afternoon hours when we will see the presence of mountain snow. By the evening hours, the rain will occur in the valleys, and mountain snow will continue to only intensify around the evening hours leading to higher snowfall rates. Thursday night into Friday morning, valley rain will taper off as mountain snow will finish around the afternoon to evening hours.

