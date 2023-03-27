LIVE: 3 students, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say

LIVE FEED, MAY BE GRAPHIC LANGUAGE/CONTENT - Police responded to a shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville. (WSMV, Local News Live)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and the shooter are dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

All three children had gunshot wounds, officials said. They were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the private Christian school, and the shooter died after being “engaged by” police

Nashville Fire Department confirmed multiple patients via Twitter. The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor.”

Students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars. They walked to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents, the Associated Press reported.

The Covenant School is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years, has 33 teachers, and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

St. Mary’s opposes bill that would place a limit on facility fees.
St. Mary’s opposes bill aiming to limit facility fees
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast March 25, 2023
Mountain snow continues as valleys remain mostly dry
Two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.
State senators working to propose ban on ghost guns
The Biden Administration proposed the U.S. Space Command Center stay in Colorado Springs.
Biden Administration proposes to keep Space Command Center in Colorado Springs
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast March 26, 2023
Sunshine to return to valleys as mountain snow wraps up tomorrow

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury due back at work
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears
FILE - Phillip Washington, the nominee to become administrator of the Federal Aviation...
Biden’s pick to lead FAA withdraws amid shaky Senate support
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Shooting at Nashville elementary school