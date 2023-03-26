Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman who was caught on camera telling employees “you’ll never catch me” while allegedly stealing items has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the video of Nicole Waters on social media.

Records obtained by KVVU show Waters is out on bail after her arrest on March 17. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

According to police, Waters brazenly said “you’ll never catch me” and laughing while she was being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip in January.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary’s opposes bill that would place a limit on facility fees.
St. Mary’s opposes bill aiming to limit facility fees
The Biden Administration proposed the U.S. Space Command Center stay in Colorado Springs.
Biden Administration proposes to keep Space Command Center in Colorado Spirngs
Two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.
State senators working to propose ban on ghost guns
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast March 25, 2023
Mountain snow continues as valleys remain mostly dry
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times

Latest News

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York