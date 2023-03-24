State senators working to propose ban on ghost guns

Two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.
Two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.(Governor Tom Wolf / CC BY 2.0 and Pixabay)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Amid the latest school shooting in the state, two state senators are introducing a bill to ban ghost guns across the state of Colorado.

State senators Chris Hansen and Rhonda Fields are the primary sponsors for the soon to be proposed bill.

The term ‘ghost gun’ refers to a virtually untraceable, easy to make firearm. Currently in the state you can purchase ghost gun kits or you can build one with a 3-d printer, they require no background check and have no serial number associated with them.

The suspect in the East High School shooting was arrested two years ago for possessing a ghost gun.

Under the soon to be proposed bill it would be illegal to own a ghost gun. A first offense would be considered a misdemeanor and repeat offenders could be charged with a felony.

The bill would also outlaw 3-D switches that can turn semi-automatic guns to fully automatic ones.

The bill is set to introduced next week.

