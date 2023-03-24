Municipal elections approaching

City of Grand Junction
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:35 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mark your calendars. The municipal election is just a little over a week away.

“So this certainly isn’t the first time that the city has run an election or been involved in an election,” said Sara Spaulding.

But it is the first time in over 15 years. In this municipal election city, voters will elect council members and vote on two measures. “There’s a lot that goes into an election process,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding says the clerk and the election judges went through a dry run with sample ballots using the tabulation machines, which will be used for counting votes.

“There are lots of safeguards in place to make sure that it runs smoothly,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding is talking about 24-hour surveillance that will record the entire voting process. The video will be archived for 26 months after the election.

The city wants to remind voters to fill all three spaces outside the ballot with their name, signature, and date. If any of these remains blank, the ballot will not be valid.

Voters can drop their ballot off at one of the five designated ballot drop box locations throughout the city by 7 p.m. on April 4.

