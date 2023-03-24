Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Resident expresses concern over conflict of interest
Resident alleges D51 board president conflict of interest
Scattered rain and snow returns to the Western Slope to close out the week.
Rain and snow still not done yet
Winter storm
Avalanche warnings in Colorado

Latest News

2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana...
Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight
Aident Fucci, 16, was sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering his 13-year-old...
Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate
16-year-old Aiden Fucci gets life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing...
Judge sentence Fla. teen to life in prison for murdering classmate
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial