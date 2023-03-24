Habitat for humanity 85th home dedication

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction family will receive a new home, built just for them.

Habitat for Humanity revealed the home just after 5:30 on Thursday.

Over 500 hours of sweat equity was put in by Sheila Martinez and her eldest son Anthony.

Instead of a down payment, Habitat for Humanity allows families to actually work on the house they get to eventually live in.

Those building hours will compensate for a down payment.

The family will have a mortgage to pay each month at a 0% interest rate.

Something incomparable to other for profit housing.

“We are very excited tonight, we’re having dedication for one of our families, Sheila Martinez. She has two sons, and basically, we just finished signing the paperwork for the house. She’s officially the homeowner and tonight is the ceremony where we give the keys we bless the house. We’re just really welcoming her home.” Said Laurel Cole, executive director at habitat for humanity of Mesa County.

A total of 26 volunteers, including Sheila and her son made this possible.

A long line of people applauded as the Martinez family arrived, even some neighbors joined to welcome them. \

We were given a pamphlet that included a note from Sheila Martinez, she say’s she is thankful from the bottom of her heart.

Expressing in all caps near the end of her letter; We did it.

