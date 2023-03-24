Friday rain and snow precedes a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain and snow are trying to wind down, but it’s going to ramp up one more time before we get a break this weekend.

Timing More Rain & Snow

What’s left of our spotty snow will diminish quickly this evening. Friday will start with a mix of sun and clouds. By noon, scattered areas of rain and snow will begin developing. A weak disturbance will bring an increase in rain and snow starting between about 4 PM and 6 PM. It will pulse up and then gradually weaken and end by around or just after midnight. A quick 1-3 inches of accumulation is possible, even in the valleys with higher amounts on the higher terrain.

This Weekend on the Western Slope

A lingering spot of snow is possible through about sunrise on Saturday. The snow will end, but the clouds will more likely linger. Still, some clear spots can develop, and most of the weekend will be salvageable. Salvageable but cold. Highs across the Western Slope will range from mid-30s to lower 40s on both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the high teens and low 20s.

This Weekend in the Mountains

More snow is likely over the mountains. Expected scattered to widespread snow on Friday, including that increase in snow Friday evening here in Western Colorado. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the mountains. Mountain snow is more scattered on Saturday - especially over the central and northern mountains. The cold is really evident starting Saturday. Highs will range from middle teens to lower 20s across the High Country. More scattered to widespread snow is likely on Sunday across the mountains with high temperatures in the high teens to lower 20s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Sunset is at 7:29 PM. We’ll cool from mid-40s around 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray rain or snow shower is possible. Low temperatures by morning will be near 30 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 27 degrees around Delta, and 24 degrees around Cortez. Friday will start sunny. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and scattered rain and snow showers are possible. Snow will increase area wide after about 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 44 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez.

