Colorado Hospital Association opposes limitations on hospital fees

By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Hospital Association opposed HB23-1215.

The bill is currently under consideration and aims to put limitations on hospital fees. The bill will prohibit a health care provider from charging a facility fee for certain outpatient procedures.

The Colorado Hospital Association is opposed to the bill.

They said any prohibition on facility fees will harm access to care. The Colorado Hospital Association said they understand concerns about unexpected bills and are willing to support an independent study for consumer transparency with hospital bills.

