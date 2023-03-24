Bill to prioritize apprenticeships, boost Colorado’s workforce passes committee

New legislation to boost Colorado’s workforce passed through the House Education Committee today.
New legislation to boost Colorado’s workforce passed through the House Education Committee today.(Pixabay)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New legislation to boost Colorado’s workforce passed through the House Education Committee today.

HB23-1212 passed the committee by a 10-1 vote. The bill would create apprenticeships through the Colorado Department of Education and trade industries for graduating students.

It would also create a requirement for online job boards for students, have the state incorporate career planning tools, and develop individual career and academic plans for students.

The bill’s goal is to bolster the state’s workforce while providing paying jobs to students immediately after graduation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Gonzales
Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman
Resident expresses concern over conflict of interest
Resident alleges D51 board president conflict of interest
Resident expresses concern over conflict of interest
Resident alleges D51 board president conflict of interest
Governor addresses affordable housing bill
Governor’s affordable housing plan will have direct impact on GJ housing
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River

Latest News

The Colorado Hospital Association opposed HB23-1215.
Colorado Hospital Association opposes limitations on hospital fees
The JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee is looking for National Anthem singers.
JUCO World Series hosting National Anthem auditions
Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is building this home for a mom and her two children in...
Habitat for humanity 85th home dedication
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week