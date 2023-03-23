Scattered rain and snow still likely

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain and mountain snow are winding down. Breaks will become more prolonged, and the rain and snow will become more scattered. The scattered nature will of the precipitation will leave some areas dry, but we’re all fair game for rain in the valleys and snow in the high elevations.

Dangerous Avalanche Risk

An Avalance Warning is in effect for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, the Flattops, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. An Avalanche Warning means dangerous avalanche conditions currently exist, and you should avoid avalance terrain. The Avalanche Warning includes areas around Powderhorn, Collbran, Cedaredge, Aspen, Crested Butte, Marble, Snowmass Village, Vail, Minturn, Red Cliff, Ouray, Tellride, Silverton, and Wolf Creek Pass.

Scattered Rain & Snow Continue

Snow is still plentiful over the High Country. That adds to the dangerous avalanche risk. What’s left of the snow will fade - both over the Western Slope and over the High Country - tonight. Thursday starts with some sun amid increasing clouds. Scattered areas of rain and snow are likely through the afternoon. We’re all fair game for rain - or snow on the higher terrain - but there will be areas that stay dry. The scattered rain and snow will diminish quickly after sunset, and most of the night will be dry. Scattered rain and mountain snow will return Friday afternoon. The snow will increase after dark and then diminish after midnight. It should exit the area by Saturday morning. Saturday will start cloudy, but the sun will come later in the day.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Sunset is at 7:28 PM. We’ll cool from upper 40s around 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. Overnight, we’ll be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 29 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 27 degrees around Delta, and 23 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered areas of rain and snow after noon. We’re all fair game, but the scattered nature of the precipitation will leave some areas dry. High temperatures will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 44 degrees around Montrose, 47 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez.

