Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman

Melissa Gonzales
Melissa Gonzales
By Bernie Lange
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s office has confirmed 70-year-old Melissa Gonzales was the person found dead in her car near Moab, Utah last weekend by Grand County officials.

The Utah Medical Examiners office identified the remains of Gonzales. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Utah Medical Examiners.

Gonzales went missing last November. Her car was found on March 19th near Moab by investigators.

Officials said the vehicle remains looked consistent with a car crash.

