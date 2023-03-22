Woman in vehicle positively identified as missing GJ woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s office has confirmed 70-year-old Melissa Gonzales was the person found dead in her car near Moab, Utah last weekend by Grand County officials.

The Utah Medical Examiners office identified the remains of Gonzales. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the state medical examiners.

Gonzales went missing last November. Her car was found on March 19 near Moab by investigators.

Officials said the vehicle remains looked consistent with a car crash.

