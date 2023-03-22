Mesa County Commissioners seek federal funding for several projects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Commissioners have asked U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert to help get money for a new sewer system in Mack.

The area’s sewer serves about 450-people but state inspectors have found its been in violation of state laws since 2005. Fixing the problem will cost at least $10-million and sewer customers can’t foot the bill.

That’s why commissioners are asking Boebert to support their project. Commissioners also sent a similar letter to U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

The county sent two more letters to Representative Boebert. One of them, asking for more support for improvements to 19 Road in Fruita.

The letter says that stretch of road has been on the city’s radar as part of its capital improvement project for years. The hope is to widen 19 Road and make intersection improvements.

The third letter to Representative Boebert, is asking for funding to replace the Maple Street Bridge. The City of Fruita is looking to a community project funding award of $1.75 million. Mesa County already contributed $750,000 to design the bridge replacement.

In the letter, the commissioners say one of the big safety concerns with the bridge is over the big salt wash saying the current bridge is functionally obsolete.

