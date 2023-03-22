Fire department has its first all-women fire crew: ‘We’re making history’

Meet the women leading the first female firehouse team for the St. Louis Fire Department in over 150 years. (Source: KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the first time in 165 years, an all-female fire crew will run a St. Louis Fire Department firehouse.

Firefighters Pamela Saunders-Isaac, Licole McKinney, Jessica Jackson and Elizabeth McCormick make up the historical team of women leading Engine 26 in North City.

“This has never happened. To have four women in one company,” Jackson, acting fire captain, said.

McCormick said she is a six-year veteran and is one of two female firefighters hired over the last 15 years.

“I feel super honored and privileged to work for what I believe is the greatest department in the world,” McCormick said.

Currently, there are 12 female firefighters working for the city of St. Louis and the department is working to grow that number.

“We don’t get a lot of women that put in applications because they seem to think this is a job that they could not do,” Jackson said. “But seeing us today proves that they can do this job. "

The team said they know they are representing women while also protecting the community.

“This lets the little girls know they can do it even though they’ve probably already been told that fire trucks are for boys,” Saunders-Isaac said. “But now they can see big girls do it too, and they can too.”

The fight to get more women on board continues and the all-female team is proud to have to opportunity to lead and work together.

“We’re making history,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Current Grand Junction High School
Three high school principals announce their resignation
Japanese beetle
First strike against invasive beetle starts soon
FILE - Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in...
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado
Resident expresses concern over conflict of interest
Resident alleges D51 board president conflict of interest

Latest News

FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
A superintendent donated a kidney to one of her teachers in need.
'That's pretty special': Superintendent donates kidney to teacher in need
The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting...
5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting