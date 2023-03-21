Rain and snow fall through midday Wednesday before breaking

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Widespread rain and snow will continue tonight through about lunchtime Wednesday, then the rain and snow back off and become more scattered and hit-or-miss for the rest of this week.

Timing Rain & Snow For Western Colorado

Valley rain and mountain snow are likely overnight through Wednesday morning. Snow may mix with the valley rain early Wednesday morning, but the valleys should stay warm enough that any snow that falls is more likely to melt than accumulate. Valley rain and mountain snow will fade between about 9 AM and noon Wednesday. The most widespread snow will slip to the east of us, and the valley rain will become more off than on for the afternoon and Wednesday night. That isn’t to say an occasional shower can’t happen. Thursday may start with some sun filtering through the clouds. Clouds will thicken up after midday. Scattered areas of rain and snow will form in the afternoon. While they are likely, many areas will be left dry. Still, we’re all fair game for some more rain. Friday will offer an encore performance before the weekend trends drier.

Weather Alerts

The biggest snow accumulation will be where winter weather alerts have been posted.

A Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight Wednesday night for the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the western Elk Mountains, and the southern San Juan Mountains. Total snow accumulation of 10-18 inches is expected with locally higher amounts in some areas. Wind gusts up to around 70 mph can blow around the snow, limiting visibility significantly. Travel can be dangerous to impossible at times. This includes Glade Park, Cedaredge, Collbran, Powderhorn, Ridgeway, Silverton, Wolf Creek Pass, South Fork, Marble, Crystal, Crested Butte, and the Colorado National Monument.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until midnight Wednesday night for the Bookcliffs, the Roan Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Flattops, the Sawatch Mountains, the Mosquito Range, the high mountain valleys, and the northern Front Range. Total snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible in some areas. Wind gusts up to around 60 mph will blow around the snow, reducing visibility and making travel difficult to dangerous at times. This includes Aspen, Snowmass Village, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Vail, Red Cliff, Minturn, Breckenridge, Alma, Fairplay, and Winter Park.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain and mountain snow. Sunset is at 7:27 PM. We’ll cool from mid-40s around 6 PM to lower 40s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain and mountain snow. Some snow may mix with the rain in the valleys early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures by morning will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Occasional rain and mountain snow are likely through about midday Wednesday. After midday, snow slips to the east and the rain will end aside from an occasional light shower. We’ll be a little bit warmer with that drier afternoon, too. High temperatures will be near 49 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez.

