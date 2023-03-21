Possible fee increase for the CORSAR cards

Avalanche in the mountains
Avalanche in the mountains(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Search and rescue play an essential role for anyone taking to the backcountry. But funding is needed for them to rescue people, and one card that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) offers is potentially getting a rate increase.

The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) card is one way people can help fund search and rescue. There are two versions of the card, one offered annually and the other every five years. The current cost is three dollars annually and twelve for the five-year card.

The other source of funding is through a registration fee for owners of snowmobiles, off-highway vehicles, and boaters. A fee of twenty-five cents is automatically charged.

However, CPW stated that there might be a fee increase for the CORSAR card. According to CPW, the rate hike is to help improve funding for search and rescue. Right now, that plan is on the table and not currently active. CPW will have to return to the CPW Commission to receive a final decision on whether or not the rate increase should occur. If it does pass the commissions, the new rate will be five dollars annually and twenty for the five-year card.

You can purchase yours here o help fund search and rescue with a CORSAR card.

