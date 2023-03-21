Bray Real Estate monthly report released shows steady market

According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly report-the real estate market is holding steady
According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly report-the real estate market is holding steady(Pixabay)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Bray Real Estate’s monthly report-the real estate market is holding steady.

Tyler Harris, a Realtor at Bray Real Estate, said active listings on the market are up year over year. There was a 116% increase from last years listings.

“There’re 479 active listings, as of the end of February and that’s up 116% over last year, so that’s good but overall inventory is still low on the residential side.” Harris said.

Harris said the median sales price year over year has remained flat.

“In February of 22, it was 359,000. In February of 23, it was 359 750. So I think that’s encouraging for people that are looking to sell their home.” Harris said.

Even with higher interest rates, Harris remained optimistic the housing market is going to get better all in part due to the state of Mesa County’s economy.

“I think, given the history of this area, everybody was expecting a big crash and housing prices. But that has not happened. Everything seems to be leveling off.” Harris said. “I think that’s a testament to what Mesa County has done with their economy. They’ve really diversified. In the past, they were relying heavily on oil and gas and other natural resources but now, we have a very diversified economy, and that’s keeping everything afloat.”

While sales have gone down and the number of days a listing is on the market has gone up, the housing market is moving at a slower pace compared to this time last year.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current Grand Junction High School
Three high school principals announce their resignation
Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Stock photo
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche

Latest News

Avalanche in the mountains
Possible fee increase for the CORSAR cards
The House advanced legislation today geared at reducing health insurance premiums
Legislation advances geared at reducing health insurance premiums
Kids going cross-country skiing at County Line Trailhead on the Grand Mesa
Fruitvale Elementary School kids go cross-country skiing
Eureka! McConnell Science Museum
All girls camp to boost interest in STEM