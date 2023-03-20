Several waves of rain and snow likely this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain and mountain snow are likely virtually every day this week as several back-to-back storm systems track across Western Colorado. There can be occasional breaks, but in most areas, those breaks will be short-lived and limited to less than a few hours.

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories highlight the areas where the most snow will fall.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Wednesday night for the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the western Elk Mountains, and the southern San Juan Mountains. These areas can get 10-18 inches of new snow with locally higher amounts in spots. Winds can gust up to around 70 mph, blowing the snow and significantly reducing the visibility. Travel will be dangerous to impossible at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory tonight ends at 8 AM Tuesday, but a new Winter Weather Advisory is effective from noon Tuesday until midnight Wednesday night for the northern San Juan Mountains and from 9 PM Tuesday until midnight Wednesday night for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and Sawatch Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Roan Plateau, and the Flat Tops. These areas can get 6-12 inches of new snow with locally higher amounts in spots. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will blow around the snow and reduce the visibility. Travel will be difficult to dangerous at times.

Waves of Rain & Snow

Rain and snow will fade to an end through midnight, and we’ll get a break that lasts through the night and into Tuesday morning. Spotty rain or snow is possible during the break, but the next big round of rain and snow will arrive Tuesday morning. Rain and mountain snow will increase from southwest to northeast between about 9 AM and 2 PM. A brief brief Wednesday evening will fill in overnight with more valley rain and mountain snow. On-and-off rain and mountain snow will be with us through about midday Wednesday. Isolated patches of rain or snow are possible, but we’ll be mostly dry through at least midday Thursday before spotty areas of rain and snow begin increasing again.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow. Sunset is at 7:26 PM. We’ll slowly cool from mid-40s at 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow diminishing. Low temperatures by morning will be near 32 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and mountain snow increasing after about 9 AM. High temperatures will be near 45 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez.

