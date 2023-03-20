Man dies after falling into Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner has confirmed that the man who fell into the Colorado River near the 5th Street bridge last week has died.

His identity will not be released at the request of his family, said authorities.

Rescue crews pulled him from the Colorado River on Thursday afternoon. Police say that he was spotted in the water near the bridge yelling for help.

The coroner’s office stated that he was submerged for several minutes and was unresponsive when rescue teams made it to him.

Emergency personnel then took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has ruled his death as an accident, but law enforcement said that an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.