First strike against invasive beetle starts soon

Mesa County has a plan to tackle the beetle problem, and it involves a lot of pesticide.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Japanese beetles present a potential threat to the agricultural industry of western Colorado, but local nurseries, industry leaders, and gardens are doing what they can to protect their plants from the invasive insect.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Mesa County Weed & Pest Control, and CSU Tri-River Extension are all working against the beetle, laying down plans to disrupt its life cycle during its most vulnerable stage.

If your home or business lies within the hot zone, you will likely get a letter from Mesa County soon asking for permission to spray lawns at no charge as part of eradication efforts.

The Japanese Beetle Heat Map provided by Mesa County.
The Japanese Beetle Heat Map provided by Mesa County.(Mesa County)

Experts put the flight range of Japanese beetles at around five miles, so control teams plan to hit the beetles with the pesticide Acelepryn during their slow, ground-bound grub stage.

Used correctly, Mesa County says the pesticide is considered safe around humans, pets, birds, bees, and other pollinators.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current Grand Junction High School
Three high school principals announce their resignation
Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Stock photo
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche

Latest News

Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Man dies after falling into Colorado River
Fruita Man in Custody After Threatening Others with Weapon
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Fruitvale Elementary Goes Cross-Country Skiing
Fruitvale Elementary goes cross-country skiing
Grand Junction Woman's Car Found in Utah
Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle