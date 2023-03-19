Body found in missing Grand Junction woman’s vehicle

Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."
Gonzalez's vehicle is a blue 2007 Honda Element with a Colorado license plate reading "BQW-808."(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOAB, Utah. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that a vehicle belonging to a Grand Junction woman has been found.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reports that the vehicle matches the description and license plate of Grand Junction woman Melissa Gonzales, who initially went missing on November 15, 2022. She was last seen visiting the Dollar Tree in Fruita and was expected to be traveling west to the Utah border.

The vehicle, a blue 2007 Honda Element, was found in a remote area of the Book Cliffs north of Moab.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, “All aspects of the located vehicle are consistent with a motor vehicle accident having no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

A body was found inside the vehicle, however the identity has not yet officially been confirmed.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office will release identification and manner of death.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current Grand Junction High School
Three high school principals announce their resignation
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss...
GRAPHIC: Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart
Stock photo
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
A resource bank for gun violence will soon be available in Colorado
Stock photo
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
Handcuffs - FILE
Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Women of the Grand Valley
Women of the Grand Valley