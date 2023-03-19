Income tax credit available for eligible teachers

If the new bill passes, it will allow a refundable state income tax credit to offset classroom expenses.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new House bill has been introduced.

The new bill, HB23-1208, includes information about income tax credit for eligible teachers.

If it passes, the bill will allow a refundable state income tax credit that will offset classroom expenses for the academic school year.

Eligible teachers can receive up to a thousand dollars for one school year and $500 for teachers that are employed half of an academic year.

Prime sponsors of the bill include Representative Bob Marshall (D), Representative Matt Soper (R), and Senator Janice Rich (R).

