Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was arrested in Fruita after witnesses said he was threatening others Saturday morning.
At approximately 10:45 a.m. on March 18, 2023, officers responded to the 900 block of Carolina Ave. after a report came in of a man threatening others with a firearm.
When law enforcement arrived, the suspect secured himself inside a residence.
A reverse 911 call was sent out to Fruita residents for a shelter in place.
Clinton Haddon, a 36-year-old, was taken into custody and booked into the Mesa County Detention Center under the following charges:
- Felony Menacing (6 counts)
- Possession of Weapon by a Previous Offender (1 count)
- Prohibited Use of a Weapon (1 count)
- Child Abuse (1 count)
- Reckless Endangerment (1 count).
The Fruita Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the incident.
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.