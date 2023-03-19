Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was arrested in Fruita after witnesses said he was threatening others Saturday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on March 18, 2023, officers responded to the 900 block of Carolina Ave. after a report came in of a man threatening others with a firearm.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect secured himself inside a residence.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to Fruita residents for a shelter in place.

Clinton Haddon, a 36-year-old, was taken into custody and booked into the Mesa County Detention Center under the following charges:

Felony Menacing (6 counts)

Possession of Weapon by a Previous Offender (1 count)

Prohibited Use of a Weapon (1 count)

Child Abuse (1 count)

Reckless Endangerment (1 count).

The Fruita Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.