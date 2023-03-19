Fruita man in custody after threatening others with weapon

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was arrested in Fruita after witnesses said he was threatening others Saturday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on March 18, 2023, officers responded to the 900 block of Carolina Ave. after a report came in of a man threatening others with a firearm.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect secured himself inside a residence.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to Fruita residents for a shelter in place.

Clinton Haddon, a 36-year-old, was taken into custody and booked into the Mesa County Detention Center under the following charges:

  • Felony Menacing (6 counts)
  • Possession of Weapon by a Previous Offender (1 count)
  • Prohibited Use of a Weapon (1 count)
  • Child Abuse (1 count)
  • Reckless Endangerment (1 count).

The Fruita Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the incident.

