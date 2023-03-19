Finishing off the week with a mix of sun and clouds

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our next 24 hours:

Skies will remain clear for the remainder of the day on Saturday and continue throughout the morning and afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures for our Sunday will stay in the lower fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose. By the evening hours, cloud cover will start to increase, which will usher in the next weather maker.

Next Snowfall Event:

Our next weather maker will arrive early in the morning by Monday. We will see very similar conditions Monday through Thursday across the Western Slope. The valleys are going to receive mostly rain, while the higher elevations are going to see snowfall. Some areas could experience some wet snow compared to all dry powder. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will remain mostly the same throughout the workweek, staying in the upper forties.

Snowfall Totals:

The mountains will receive the most snowfall as we approach Thursday evening. From areas in the San Juans, we are looking at regions receiving almost two feet of snow, while some areas near Pagosa Springs could exceed the two feet margin.

The valleys will see mostly rain, with some chances of a rain and snow mix. The overnight hours will be the best opportunity for snowfall, and accumulations will stay low. Current model data suggests around one to four inches, but this will likely change. Any snow that does fall in the valleys will melt.

