C-DOT unveiling concept designs for Cottonwood Pass improvements

Colorado Department of Transportation is looking into improvements for Cottonwood Pass
Colorado Department of Transportation is looking into improvements for Cottonwood Pass(MGN)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation is looking into improvements for Cottonwood Pass.

Cottonwood Pass runs through a dirt road between Gypsum and Glenwood. The pass is used as a means to get around emergency road closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

C-DOT has scheduled two open house presentations for next week to unveil concept designs for improvements on the pass.

C-DOT has supported Eagle and Garfield Counties with initial concepts for safety improvements.

Currently Cottonwood Pass has no guardrail protections and it can become impassable with heavy rain and mud.

