VA Western Colorado talks LGBTQ+ health awareness week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - LGTBQ+ health awareness week is next week and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is encouraging Veterans who identify as LGTBQ+ to reach out for support.

Jess Chezhia, with the VA Western Colorado Health Care System, says, “we’re just hoping to spread awareness in the VA and the community to get more veterans to reach out and speak with our primary care providers because it’s important for those who identify to feel comfortable.” She continued, “there are a lot of adverse health outcomes that affect the LGBTQ+ population.”

Jess will be at the VA Western Colorado facility next Monday-Friday from 1-3 PM to answer any questions you may have.

