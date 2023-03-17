Respiratory illness activity remains low in Mesa County

Respiratory Illness Remains Low for Mesa County
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The health department reports the number of illness cases in Mesa County has remained low.

At around this time last year people were being hit with a new strain of COVID-19, the flu was prevalent and younger generations were being hit hard with R-S-V.

This year, the health department reports hospitalizations have remained low for COVID-19 and the flu. They are also reporting low numbers of people seeking care for R-S-V.

The health department is also forecasting a decline of viruses such as R-S-V and the flu as we approach warmer weather.

