Proposed changes to Montrose junk ordinance

Proposed Montrose junk ordinance changes
Proposed Montrose junk ordinance changes
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose county held an open house meeting to discuss the proposed junk ordinance.

The county is currently working on updating the junk ordinance from 2015. A few of the major changes proposed in this new ordinance are adding properties in the mobile home park zoning district, updated definitions for the terms junk, fence, and the word complaints.

The proposed ordinance is also addressing notice requirements for enforcement. These are being revised to limit a junk ordinance violator’s ability to evade law enforcement.

The ordinance has not been scheduled for consideration by the Montrose county board of commissioners at this time.

