Grand Junction Mayor Stout testifies against wildfire code board

By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout testified against a state-wide board with the power to define special wildfire interface zones.

The measure was partly created after destructive fires like the Marshall Fire in Boulder County back in 2021.

The measure calls for a mandatory code board to impose preventative building codes on local governments. Mayor Stout said city fire teams already mitigate fires and the city’s code has already been updated.

Mayor Stout asked the committee to let local government have control of its’ own wildfire protection programs.

