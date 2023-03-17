Former city council members back the community rec center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Former Grand Junction city council members gathered in front of City Hall today to back a measure on the upcoming municipal ballot.

Bennett Boeschenstien mentioned young families with children. He says they ask where grand junctions rec center is... Shocked when they find we don’t have one.

Dennis Kirtland said a young man was so ecstatic to see the center’s location plans.

Excited that it was around the corner of his son’s school.

“We think it’s the right time now there are other priorities have been taken care of like streets and public safety by the city. We didn’t get to the right place and kick starting the development of magic Park and putting the infrastructure in place out there to allow further development in the way of fields and so on,” said Jim Spehar, former city council member, “And we think it’s the right plan with the addition of the cannabis tax and the tax it’s only 14 cents on $100 purchase we think this is the right financial plan.”

The community recreation center will be funded through a cannabis tax which was approved in 2021.

This will only be a 0.14% sales tax.

Ballots are due April fourth.

