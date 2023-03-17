City of Grand Junction releases city council campaign finance documents

City of Grand Junction
City of Grand Junction
By KJCT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Campaign finance records for most of the Grand Junction City Council candidates have been released by the city.

The municipal election season has a crowded field of candidates, with nine contenders vying for four positions. Some candidates have yet to release their campaign’s financial information.

If you’d like to download a copy, you can visit the City Clerk’s page for the city council candidates.

At-Large Candidates

Scott Beilfuss
City Council At-Large Candidate Scott Beilfuss
City Council At-Large Candidate Scott Beilfuss
Diane Schewnke
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
City council at-large candidate Diane Schwenke
District A Candidates

Cody Kennedy
City Council District A Candidate Cody Kennedy.
City Council District A Candidate Cody Kennedy.
Jamie Porta
City Council District A Candidate Jamie Porta did not provide a photo.
City Council District A Candidate Jamie Porta did not provide a photo.
Sandra Weckerly
City Council District A Candidate Sandra Weckerly.
City Council District A Candidate Sandra Weckerly.
District B Candidates

Greg Haitz
City Council District B Candidate Greg Haitz.
City Council District B Candidate Greg Haitz.
Jason Nguyen
City Council District B Candidate Jason Nguyen.
City Council District B Candidate Jason Nguyen.
Michael Deuel
City Council District B candidate Michael Deuel.
City Council District B candidate Michael Deuel.

Deuel has not provided any campaign finance documents at this time.

Anna Stout
City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction.
City Council District C Candidate Anna Stout. Stout is also the current mayor of Grand Junction.
