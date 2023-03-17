City of Grand Junction releases city council campaign finance documents
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Campaign finance records for most of the Grand Junction City Council candidates have been released by the city.
The municipal election season has a crowded field of candidates, with nine contenders vying for four positions. Some candidates have yet to release their campaign’s financial information.
If you’d like to download a copy, you can visit the City Clerk’s page for the city council candidates.
At-Large Candidates
Scott Beilfuss
Diane Schewnke
District A Candidates
Cody Kennedy
Jamie Porta
Sandra Weckerly
District B Candidates
Greg Haitz
Jason Nguyen
Michael Deuel
Deuel has not provided any campaign finance documents at this time.
Anna Stout
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.