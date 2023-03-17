City of Fruita awarded grant money for Reed Park improvements

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Great Outdoors Colorado awarded the city of Fruita thousands of dollars in grant money.

$600,000 is being put toward Reed Park improvements happening later this year. With this funding the skate and wheel park will be constructed in the south west corner of the park.

Other improvements to the park include a mini-pitch court for basketball, soccer, and pickleball lines. The grant money will also be put toward improving the existing pavilion and restrooms and upgrades to the electrical system for special events.

Upgrades are expected to be completed by the Spring of 2024.

