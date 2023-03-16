Man wanted in connection to Utah double homicide found in Colorado

Authorities from across the state line spent some time in Colorado this week tracking down a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Spanish Fork, Utah.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police from Spanish Fork, Utah spent some time in Colorado this week in pursuit of a man from their home turf.

Sheriff’s deputies in Grand County, Colorado say they spotted a person of interest connected to a double homicide in Spanish Fork.

Law enforcement says that a 58-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife were found shot to death inside a house after they missed work.

Police spotted a car that matched the description of one missing from the victims house, and the woman’s phone pinged a location in Colorado.

Authorities say that they used those pieces of information to track down the slain couple’s 26-year-old son.

Tryston Robert Erickson was arrested by police shortly after being located and will be extradited to Utah.

