Drying out and turning slowly warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a wet, snowy, and unsettled Wednesday, our Thursday is looking significantly better across the Western Slope.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue to settle in across the Western Slope through the rest of the day today. We’ll see more sunshine than clouds in Grand Junction and Delta, and probably the opposite in Montrose and Cortez. The return of those mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies should warm temperatures into the lower and middle 40s. Some snow could still fall over the eastern portions of the San Juan Mountains, east of Highway 550, but that should be about it for any leftover snow. Some clouds will move back into the region overnight tonight, giving us partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s. Some of those clouds continue through Friday morning, then skies clear out once again through the rest of the day with highs right back into the lower and middle 40s. Some spotty snow is once again possible in a couple of higher elevation locations.

Drier and Warmer This Weekend

Clouds will continue to move out of the region on Saturday, giving us sunny to mostly sunny skies to kick off the weekend. Temperatures will turn a couple of notches warmer, with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Clouds will increase a bit more on Sunday, but we’ll continue to stay dry and turn a little warmer still with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain and Snow Chances Return Again

Our next system approaches the region early next week, and we’ll see clouds back on the increase Sunday night and early Monday morning. Most of the rain and snow on Monday will stay in the higher elevations, but those rain and snow chances start climbing from there. Mountain snow and valley rain spreads across the region once again Monday night, then we’ll continue to see rounds of mountain snow and valley rain across the Western Slope on Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be too warm for snow, but some snowflakes could mix in with the rain down in the valleys on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

