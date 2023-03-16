Driving safe with sun glare

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the recent Daylight Saving change the sun is out for longer during the day causing dangerous driving conditions.

Sam Goure, a Colorado State Patrol Trooper, said driving with a sun glare is a reality in Western Colorado and drivers need to be cautious when on the roads.

“Make sure your eyes are not fixated in that direction of the sun.” said Trooper Goure, “Good constant scanning from side to side makes your driving with that awareness of what’s going on around you.

There are precautions you can take before getting on the road. Trooper Goure gave some tips on what you can do to minimize the sun glare when driving in your car:

Invest in a pair of polarized sunglasses

Keep your dash clear of debris and paper

Keep the inside of your windshield clean from oils that build up

Trooper Goure said you can also get a tint on your windshield to help minimize sun glare and advises drivers to check road conditions before leaving home.

“Make those preparations ahead of time, on the weekend clean those windshields, have your sunglasses handy and if you need to, check the weather apps.” Goure said.

If all else fails, Trooper Goure advices drivers to safely pull over and wait for the sun to set a little more in the sky before hitting the road again.

