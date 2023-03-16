Driving safe with sun glare

Driving safely with a sun glare
Driving safely with a sun glare(Pexels)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the recent Daylight Saving change the sun is out for longer during the day causing dangerous driving conditions.

Sam Goure, a Colorado State Patrol Trooper, said driving with a sun glare is a reality in Western Colorado and drivers need to be cautious when on the roads.

“Make sure your eyes are not fixated in that direction of the sun.” said Trooper Goure, “Good constant scanning from side to side makes your driving with that awareness of what’s going on around you.

There are precautions you can take before getting on the road. Trooper Goure gave some tips on what you can do to minimize the sun glare when driving in your car:

  • Invest in a pair of polarized sunglasses
  • Keep your dash clear of debris and paper
  • Keep the inside of your windshield clean from oils that build up

Trooper Goure said you can also get a tint on your windshield to help minimize sun glare and advises drivers to check road conditions before leaving home.

“Make those preparations ahead of time, on the weekend clean those windshields, have your sunglasses handy and if you need to, check the weather apps.” Goure said.

If all else fails, Trooper Goure advices drivers to safely pull over and wait for the sun to set a little more in the sky before hitting the road again.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT CO EARTHQUAKE
Another earthquake rumbles through southern Colorado
Grand Junction city hall.
Grand Junction salary comparison report made public after councilmember pushes back
Laborers plant a crop on a farm northeast of Denver near Brighton, Colo., Tuesday, July 11, 2006.
Colorado House passes two workforce bills
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Lonnie Pesterfield was a normal, healthy teen going into his wisdom teeth surgery last October.
Teen in desperate need of new lungs after wisdom teeth removal, family says

Latest News

Japanese beetle
Bookcliff Gardens taking proactive approach in the fight against Japanese Beetle
Piles of Trash building up on the front lawn of a house.
Mesa County Code Compliance Officer
Redshirt Sophomore Ben Sampson helped lead the charge at the NCAA DII championships, bringing...
Athlete of the Week: Ben Sampson
KJCT NEWS THE 10 VOD U.S. Fish and Wildlife
KJCT NEWS THE 10 VOD U.S. Fish and Wildlife