Community Hospital talks acute care services

Community Hospital
Community Hospital(Natasha Lynn)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re looking for a place to go that isn’t the ER, acute care services is here for you.

In relation to Community Hospital, acute care services has a clinic across from the CMU tennis courts that is open 7 days a week. Karen Martsolf, with Comunity Hospital, says, “we provide services for minor injuries and illnesses, so if someone is experiencing something very minor like sore throat, fever, or cough.”

Community Hospital is also opening a new acute care services clinic in Palisade this May.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT CO EARTHQUAKE
Another earthquake rumbles through southern Colorado
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Piles of Trash building up on the front lawn of a house.
Got trash? Here’s what Mesa County does to deal with messy neighbors
Benjamin David Harbin, a 33-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced to ten years in federal...
Grand Junction man sentenced to prison for enticing children online
Grand Junction city hall.
Grand Junction salary comparison report made public after councilmember pushes back

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health discusses air quality
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health discusses air quality
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health discusses air quality
A proposed state law would cap out-of-pocket copays for a two-pack of autoinjectors.
After Capping Insulin Copays, Colorado Sets Its Sights on EpiPens