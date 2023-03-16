Central High School Principal resigns

(KJCT)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The leadership of Central High School is in question after Principal Lanc Sellden resigned earlier today.

District 51 staff say they received his letter of resignation sometime Thursday. This comes after several weeks of instability within District 51′s leadership following the decision to close East Middle School.

It is not clear what motivated the Sellden to resign at this time.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

