Starbucks appeals labor practices ruling

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Starbucks representatives were in a Denver courtroom Tuesday appealing a ruling last month that found the coffee chain guilty of unfair and illegal labor practices at four Colorado stores.

Two stores in Denver and two stores in Colorado Springs filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board over the last year, alleging retaliatory and intimidation practices used against store employees trying to unionize, including wrongful termination and more.

An administrative judge sided with the workers last month and ordered the wrongfully terminated employee’s reinstatement, among other remedies.

Starbucks disputed the ruling and appealed. Legal Analyst Whitney Traylor says employee’s rights will likely win out and cause the appeal to be struck down.

The aftereffects of the decision could establish a new precedent for labor rulings. “What this means going forward, it’s not difficult to unionize now,” said Traylor.

Traylor added that this could serve as a cautionary tale for employers.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.