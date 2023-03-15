Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Lilo!

She is a 6-month-old pup looking for an active home. Lilo can be shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s got that typical puppy personality and wants to be your best friend. She loves running around and playing with other dogs, but she also thinks that she’s a lap dog. Lilo is currently about 35 pounds and will continue to grow a bit more.

Don’t forget to try your luck during the “St. Pawtrick’s” Day adoption special! Once you pick out your new furry friend, draw your discount from a bowl -- discounts range from 10% to a lucky 100% off. Stop by Roice-Hurst Humane Society from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19 to pick out a lucky pet. See them all at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt. Only on-site pets are eligible for the discount. No holds or other discounts apply.

Roice-Hurst is always looking for foster homes as well. You can contact them at 970-434-7337.

