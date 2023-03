MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County School District released its calendars for the next two school years. The calendars were approved by the MCSD board Tuesday evening.

It can also be viewed on the school district’s website.

The Montrose County School District academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. (Montrose County School District)

The Montrose County School District academic calendar for the 2024-2025 school year. (Montrose Colorado School District)

