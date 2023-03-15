Grand Junction man sentenced to prison for enticing children online

Law enforcement caught on after Instagram accounts used to communicate with children were traced back to him.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction man has been sentenced to prison for enticing minors online to engage in child pornography.

Benjamin David Harbin, a 33-year-old Grand Junction resident, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison with a life term of supervised release.

Benjamin David Harbin, a 33-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced to ten years in federal...
Benjamin David Harbin, a 33-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for enticing children online.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Harbin was first noticed by law enforcement after Instagram accounts used to communicate with children were traced back to him. The attention he drew was also not limited to US authorities. Harbin was also the subject of investigations in Canada and England.

The case surfaced as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat the growing issue of sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction city hall.
Grand Junction salary comparison report made public after councilmember pushes back
Laborers plant a crop on a farm northeast of Denver near Brighton, Colo., Tuesday, July 11, 2006.
Colorado House passes two workforce bills
Lonnie Pesterfield was a normal, healthy teen going into his wisdom teeth surgery last October.
Teen in desperate need of new lungs after wisdom teeth removal, family says
A map of the location of the earthquake as well as impacted areas.
Six earthquakes hit Southern Colorado in 24 hours
Whitman Park
Chronic houselessness is higher in Grand Junction than rest of US, says survey

Latest News

Alzheimer's research graphic.
New report says Alzheimer’s treatment centers have room to improve
Starbucks logo.
Starbucks appeals labor practices ruling
Eviction notice graphic.
Colorado House passes legislation expanding eviction protections for renters
10 killed, including officer, in Colorado supermarket shooting.
Son of Boulder King Soopers shooting victim sues gun manufacturer